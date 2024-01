Q&A with Dr. John Fletemeyer, beach ecology expert

January 12, 2024

By Garland Pollard

One of the nation’s biggest advocates for beaches is Dr. John Fletemeyer, a former research professor at Florida International University’s Laboratory for Coastal Research. A new resident of Useppa Island, Fletemeyer is known worldwide for his expertise in both rip currents and beach ecology. He is the co-founder of the International Rip Current Symposium program […]