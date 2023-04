POLICE, FIRE, EMS NEWS

April 20, 2023

By Marcy Shortuse

Firefighters responded to numerous calls so far in April: 31, to be exact The Boca Grande Fire Department responded to numerous calls so far this month, including the following: • 12 medical calls • 6 calls for service • 8 alarms • 1 active fire • 1 eletrical hazard • 1 watercraft in distress call […]