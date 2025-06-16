Ordinance regarding Boca Grande parking on agenda at Lee County meeting
June 16, 2025
By Garland Pollard
Lee Commission Chairman Kevin Ruane has introduced a last minute item to the Lee County Board of Commissioners meeting set for Tuesday, June 16 at 9:30 a.m. It is his Commissioners Item regarding a proposed Gasparilla Island Parking Ordinance. The draft is dated June 2, 2025.
- The draft ordinance submitted by Commissioner Kevin Ruane is HERE. The document is entitled “Cmr. Ruane Item 1 2025 Boca Grande Ordinance June 2 Draft w. Updated Maps (002)”
- The full portal for Lee County meeting agendas is HERE. The whole agenda for the meeting is HERE.
The revised agenda was distributed June 16 at 4 p.m., and resent at 5:10 p.m. with continuation. The meeting is at 9:30 a.m. in the Commission Chambers, 2120 Main Street, Ft. Myers, 33901. The meeting will be streamed live HERE.
- Ordinance regarding Boca Grande parking on agenda at Lee County meeting
- High dunes, nesting loggerheads and a somersault back after hatching
- Our Lady gets reredos restoration after floods; organ is next on program
- Residents of South Gulf Cove, county to hear of plans by Maronda Homes
- Charlotte County plans on opening of Englewood Beach parking area