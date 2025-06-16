Ordinance regarding Boca Grande parking on agenda at Lee County meeting

June 16, 2025

By Garland Pollard

Lee Commission Chairman Kevin Ruane has introduced a last minute item to the Lee County Board of Commissioners meeting set for Tuesday, June 16 at 9:30 a.m. It is his Commissioners Item regarding a proposed Gasparilla Island Parking Ordinance. The draft is dated June 2, 2025.

The draft ordinance submitted by Commissioner Kevin Ruane is HERE. The document is entitled “Cmr. Ruane Item 1 2025 Boca Grande Ordinance June 2 Draft w. Updated Maps (002)”

The full portal for Lee County meeting agendas is HERE. The whole agenda for the meeting is HERE.

The revised agenda was distributed June 16 at 4 p.m., and resent at 5:10 p.m. with continuation. The meeting is at 9:30 a.m. in the Commission Chambers, 2120 Main Street, Ft. Myers, 33901. The meeting will be streamed live HERE.