Old Placida bunkhouse may yet return to fishery

February 27, 2025

By Garland Pollard

Charlotte County is now looking to return the old Placida Bunkhouse back to Placida for restoration, in a site possibly north of the Causeway stoplight. Resident John Valickas has been working with county commissioners and staff on what to do with the building, which was moved near the South Gulf Cove Publix when a new […]