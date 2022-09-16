OBITUARY: Fayma Childs

September 16, 2022

By Staff Report

Fayma A. Childs, 83, of Burnsville, N.C. passed away on August 27, 2022. A private family service will be held at Lighthouse United Methodist Church on Boca Grande.

Fayma was born in Rural Hall, N.C. on November 19, 1938. Her family relocated to South Florida, where she raised her family and received her Bachelor of Arts degree in Environmental Studies later in life.

Fayma had a home in on Tarpon Street in Boca Grande from 1972 to 2016, and she loved the island very much. She always said that once she went over the first bridge, she never wanted to leave.

She leaves behind her loving husband, Harry B. Childs III; her daughters, Pamela (Keith) Hendriksen of Land O’Lakes and Cynthia Crespo (George) Cera; the joys of her life, her grandchildren: Clayton Hendriksen, Garret Hendriksen, Tyler Hendriksen, Gabriela Crespo and Tucker Cera; and her sister, Gale (Beck) Dunnington.

Fayma was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Evelyn (Clayton) Beck, and sister Sandra (Beck) Brown.

Fayma worked as an environmental inspector with Miami Dade County until she retired. She enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, painting and watching historical movies. Her greatest passion was building a family and spending time with them throughout her life.