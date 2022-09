September 16, 2022

By Marcy Shortuse

Sam Dixon’s Celebration of Life will be held at Eldred’s Marina on Saturday, Oct. 1 at 2 p.m. Anyone who would like to attend is welcome. Please bring your favorite covered dish and a good Sam story.

Samuel Alfred Dixon passed away on August 12, 2022. He was born September 30, 1963.

If you cannot make it to the marina on October 1, you can leave messages and mementos there any time, or go to lemonbayfh.com to leave a message for the family.