A message from the Boca Grande Health Clinic regarding the passing of Peter Nicholas …

May 19, 2022

By Boca Grande Health Clinic

We at the Boca Grande Health Clinic and Foundation join with the community in mourning the passing of Peter (Pete) Nicholas, 80, on May 14.

A lifelong businessman and philanthropist, Pete was well known and highly regarded in the global healthcare industry as the co-founder and longtime leader of the medical device giant Boston Scientific Corp. To us here in Boca Grande, Pete’s legacy will continue through the good work and stellar care the Clinic is able to provide to the Island, because of Pete’s leadership and generosity.

Pete served on the Clinic’s Board from 2013-2018, the last four of those years in Vice Chair and Chair roles and was a Foundation Trustee and Executive Committee member from 2019 until his death. Pete and Ginny’s philanthropic support of the Clinic began in 1990. Their contributions to the Clinic with their time, energy and financial support will have a lasting impact on the Boca Grande community.

On behalf of the Boca Grande Health Clinic and Foundation teams, we send our deepest condolences to Ginny and her entire family during this time, as we honor the life of Pete.