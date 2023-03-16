Notre Dame Professor Blaschko to speak at St. Andrew’s about ‘The Good Life’

March 16, 2023

Paul Blaschko, Ph.D., assistant professor of philosophy at University of Notre Dame, will be speaking on Thursday, March 30 as part of St. Andrew’s Faith and … Lecture Series. All are welcome, free of charge, at this event. Dr. Blaschko’s topic will be “The Good Life – Reasoning with the big questions of happiness, faith and meaning”.

In discussing how to live and what makes life meaningful, Dr. Blaschko will touch upon the means to balance between our “active ” and our “contemplative” lives. He will include the role of religion and meditation. Professor Blaschko with Professor Meghan Sullivan created the wildly popular Notre Dame undergraduate course God and the Good Life and also authored the book “The Good Life Method”.

In addition to his teaching duties Dr. Blaschko heads Note Dame’s Sheedy Family Program in Economics, Enterprise and Society. He recently designed and is teaching a new class on the philosophy of work titled The Working Life.