Visit the waters of Lemon Bay via a guided kayak trip with trained naturalists this month

To the Editor:

Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center (CHEC) will be conducting free kayak excursions leaving from Cedar Point Environmental Park, 2300 Placida Rd., Englewood from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 18, Friday, May 24 and Wednesday, May 29.

Additional dates may be found at CHECflorida.org.

After an introductory program on safety and kayak handling, participants will walk a short distance to Lemon Bay, where a small group of 10 participants will use 11-foot, sit-on, single-person kayaks to navigate the shallow water in search of dolphin, wading birds and other marine life. All kayaks, life vests, paddles and seats are provided.

Participation is limited to ages 16 and above; persons under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Space is limited to 10 participants per event, so pre-registration is necessary for this free program.

For more information and/or to register, call Cedar Point Park at (941) 475-0769. Visit ChecFlorida.org for additional educational programs.

Resource Manager Bobbi Rogers

CHEC/Cedar Point

Englewood