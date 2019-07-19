Republican golf outing planned

■ BY SUE ERWIN

All are invited to the 11th annual West Charlotte County Republican Club’s golf outing on Saturday, July 20. The outing will be held at Lemon Bay Golf Club, 9600 Eagle Preserve Drive in Englewood.

The cost to register is $85 per player (before July 14) or $100 per player on Saturday, July 20.

The format is a “shamble” of the best two balls of the foursome.

A shotgun start is planned at 9 a.m.

Barbara Peszko, one of the organizers of the event, said a continental breakfast and lunch will be served on the day of the tournament.

“We will also have a 50/50 raffle, three hole-in-one prizes and prizes for the winning teams,” Peszko said.

The three hole-in-one winners will be awarded $10,000, and there will be one golf cart prize for a hole-in-one. There will also be door prizes.

To register, mail your check to: WCCRC P.O. Box 271, Placida, FL 33946 or contact Barb at (941) 697-7592 or send an email to joba9595@gmail.com. You may also contact Ray at (941) 759-0001.

Sponsorship opportunities are available.