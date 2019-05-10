Play golf and support the Lemon Bay Manta Rays at the same time

■ STAFF REPORT

The annual Lemon Bay Touchdown Club Golf Tournament is planned for Saturday, May 18 at the Rotonda Golf & Country Club Hills course.

This tournament will be a four-person scramble. The shotgun start will be at 8:30 a.m., and the cost is $75 per player. To register, contact Holly Haynes at (941) 270-2479 or Carla Bounds at (941) 539-3700. You can also register at lbydclub.com or search for the club on Facebook. Rotonda Golf & Country Club Hills course is located at 100 Rotonda Circle West, FL 33947.

For more information, visit www.rotondagolf.com or call (941) 697-2414. The Lemon Bay Touchdown Club was formed in 2012. The group consists of a combination of players’ parents and citizens of the Englewood community.

The purpose of the Lemon Bay Touchdown Booster Club is to help provide financial support for the Lemon Bay Manta Rays football team and to provide new equipment for the team.