Obituary: Roberta Presley Johnson

An angel has passed. Roberta Presley Johnson, born in 1942 in Boca Grande, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family. She was the daughter of Charlie Mae and Bill Presley, who owned and operated the primary grocery store on the island.

Roberta grew up and went to school in Boca Grande. She had a number of childhood friends, some of whom are still here today. In 1959, she married Robert Johnson, another lifelong resident and her childhood sweetheart.

After marriage, Roberta and Robert raised two children, Sabrina and Darian. With the exception of a few years in Key West, they continued to make Boca Grande their home.

Roberta and her mother owned and operated Presley’s Flowers and Things through the 70s and 80s. Roberta always believed in the presence of angels. She collected numerous angel figurines as a testament to her belief.

She is survived by her husband, Robert Johnson; Sisters, Hazel Singletary and June Presley; Children, Sabrina Lambert and Darian Johnson; Grandchildren, Matthew Johnson, Ashley Messer, Rachael Johnson and Travis Johnson; and great-grandchildren, Amelia Besant, Everett Messer, and Jaxton Johnson.

A service was held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 28 at the First Baptist Church in Boca Grande. Burial service will be concluded at Indian Springs Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in support of her great-granddaughter and all the little ones at The Boca Grande Preschool.