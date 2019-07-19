Obituary: Mickey Carlton

Mickey Carlton taught in a one-room schoolhouse on the island in years leading up to World War II.

Mrs. Minnie M. “Mickey” Carlton, 101, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019 in Bradenton. She was born March 20, 1918 in Marietta, Oklahoma and came to Florida at a young age in 1925.

After her elementary and high school education, Mrs. Carlton went on to receive her Bachelor of Arts degree from Blue Mountain College, Blue Mountain, Mississippi.

She started her teaching career in 1938, and taught school in Bradenton, Melrose, Boca Grande, Frostproof, and in 1950 Mrs. Carlton moved to Fort Meade from Lakeland along with her husband Rupert. Mrs. Carlton worked with the Polk County School Board until her retirement in 1979 teaching Home Economics at Fort Meade High School, and also was the Home Demonstration Agent for Polk County Schools. She was the second oldest member of the First United Methodist Church of Fort Meade, where she formerly worked by her husband’s side assisting him with music selections and purchasing for the Chancel Choir, and also sung in the choir for over 40 years.

Mrs. Carlton was preceded in death by her parents, Mortimer S. McClamroch and Mattie Bell Bowdry McClamroch; and her husband, Rupert Leonidas Carlton.

She is survived by her nephew, Ralph Wakeland, Jr., Sarasota, FL; niece, Gonda Lee Shows, Brandon, FL; several great-nieces and nephews; several cousins; her many church family friends; and the multitude of children she taught in school, all who remember her well as a teacher and friend.

Services were held in Fort Meade.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing, may be contributions in Mrs. Carlton’s memory to: The First United Methodist Church of Fort Meade, 135 E. Broadway, Fort Meade, FL 33841.