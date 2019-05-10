Obituary: Joseph H. Head Jr

Holding the hand of his wife, Joseph Henry Head Jr. passed away peacefully at home on April 24, 2019 at the age of 87.

Joe Head served in the U.S. Army and was a graduate of The Taft School, Yale University and Harvard Law School. He reached the pinnacle of his profession as a legal counselor at Graydon Head & Ritchey.

By dint of tireless effort, patriotic zeal and relentless dedication through six decades of civic engagements too numerous to list, he received recognition from grateful associates in many organizations.

He was a devoted husband to Louise Atkins Head for 60 years. She was his home, his reason to explore and the origin of the light that he reflected out onto the world. As such, Joe’s ambition was to be a good husband as well as a good son, brother, father, grandfather and friend.

By all accounts, he was immeasurably successful. His unconditional and unshakeable love was a lighthouse whose beam could be seen by his loved ones from anywhere in the world, no matter how thick the fog. A calm, gentle kindness infused his every action – guided by disciplined patience, quiet wisdom, intellect, humility, gratitude and moral integrity.

He embraced the American ideal, and he worked every day to secure the promise of America for his extended family, associates, community and country. Joe found profound happiness in his dedication to his family and in service to others.

Joe was the loving father of Lisa (Jack Armstrong) James, Jeb (Nirvani) Head, and Andy (Melanie) Head. Devoted grandfather of Sam (Stacey) James, Attie (John) Dowling, Callie James, Louise (Lauren Fink) Head, Helen Head, Henry Head, Linnea Head, Sammy Head, Andrew Head, Nina Head, and Leila Head. Adored great-grandfather of Josephine James.

A celebration of Joe’s life was held on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at the Indian Hill Church, 6000 Drake Road, Cincinnati, OH 45243. Interment Spring Grove Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the charity of the donor’s choice.