LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Boca Bargains says ‘thanks’ for a great year

To the Editor:

After a very successful season, Boca Bargains closed on April 17th and will reopen in November. Established in 1986 by the Boca Grande Woman’s Club, the shop is staffed exclusively by volunteers, and all merchandise is donated.

Proceeds from Boca Bargains benefit the BGWC Scholarship Fund and community grant program. On behalf of the Woman’s Club, we thank the entire community for supporting Boca Bargains.

We will see you in the fall!

JoAnn Welch, Susie Burdette and Candy Sasser

Boca Bargains Chairmen