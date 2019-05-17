Leadership Englewood Luau to benefit many local charities

■ STAFF REPORT

The Leadership Englewood Class of 2019 invites everyone to attend their Luau on May 18 from 5 to 10 p.m. at the Dignam property located at 1500 Crestwood Road in Englewood, and to have some fun and raise money for local charities that include Meals on Wheels of Englewood, Charlotte County Homeless Coalition, Project Phoenix, Englewood Community Services and the Englewood Chamber of Commerce.

Entertainment will include Polynesian dancers, a fire-and-knife show, ukelele music and a live DJ, a pig roast and a cash bar.

One of the highlights of the night will be an extensive silent auction, with several trips up for bid. A trip for two to Maui, a Tuscany culinary escape and trips to the Bahamas, Fiji, St. Martin/St. Thomas and Barbados. It also includes a guitar signed by Bon Jovi, sheet music signed by Jimmy Buffett, a photo of Darth Vader and Princess Leia signed by several Star Wars actors, a Marvel Comics photograph signed by Stan Lee, a photo signed by Tiger Woods and a Lebron James autographed photo.

In the event of inclement weather, a backup location will be 6900 San Casa Drive.

Tickets are $65 and are available at the Englewood Chamber of Commerce, 601 S. Indiana Ave. or on island at Key Agency and the Boca Beacon office. You can also purchase them online at leadershipenglewood.com.

For more information, call the Englewood Chamber of Commerce at (941) 474-5511.