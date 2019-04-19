Holy Week services schedule

Good Friday, ecumenical
Stations of the Cross, Sunrise Service:
Stations of the Cross begins at noon, meet at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church on Park Avenue and join parishioners from all four island churches. Sunrise Service Easter morning, 6:30 a.m., on the beach at the Port Boca Grande Lighthouse, south tip of the island.
First Baptist Church
Easter Sunday, April 21
Adult Sunday School, 9 a.m.
Service 10 a.m.
St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church
Good Friday Service
April 19, 1:15 p.m.
Easter Sunday, April 21
8, 9:30 & 11 a.m. services
Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church
Good Friday, April 19
3 p.m. Good Friday Liturgy
(Confessions following the Liturgy)
Holy Saturday, April 20
8 p.m. Solemn Easter Vigil
Easter Sunday, April 21
8, 9, 10 & 11 a.m. mass
Lighthouse United Methodist
Resurrection Sunday, April 21
Services at 8, 9 & 10:45 a.m.
Special Children’s Easter
Experience at 9 & 10:45 a.m.