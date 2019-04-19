Holy Week services schedule

April 19, 2019
Holy Week services schedule

Good Friday, ecumenical

Stations of the Cross, Sunrise Service:

Stations of the Cross begins at noon, meet at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church on Park Avenue and join parishioners from all four island churches. Sunrise Service Easter morning, 6:30 a.m., on the beach at the Port Boca Grande Lighthouse, south tip of the island.

First Baptist Church

Easter Sunday, April 21

Adult Sunday School, 9 a.m.

Service 10 a.m.

St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church

Good Friday Service

April 19, 1:15 p.m.

Easter Sunday, April 21

8, 9:30 & 11 a.m. services

Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church

Good Friday, April 19

3 p.m. Good Friday Liturgy

(Confessions following the Liturgy)

Holy Saturday, April 20

8 p.m. Solemn Easter Vigil

Easter Sunday, April 21

8, 9, 10 & 11 a.m. mass

Lighthouse United Methodist

Resurrection Sunday, April 21

Services at 8, 9 & 10:45 a.m.

Special Children’s Easter

Experience at 9 & 10:45 a.m.

Marcy Shortuse

