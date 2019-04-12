Fatal accident on Gasparilla Road leaves Boca Grande resident dead

■ STAFF REPORT

A 90-year-old Boca Grande man has passed away after being involved in a pedestrian vs. vehicle accident that occurred on Tuesday, April 9 at approximately 7 a.m. Eliot Clark was walking his dogs on 7th Street at Gasparilla Road when he made contact with a truck driven by Debbie Prinz of North Port. Clark was transported to a local hospital, where he was eventually pronounced dead. The incident is still under investigation with the Florida Highway Patrol. As of this time, no citations have been issued. Clark’s dogs were injured but are reported to be in stable condition at this time.

