BGFD to hold pet CPR/first aid class this weekend

■ STAFF REPORT

Silvia McCoy, a trauma nurse who runs Rescue Garage of North Port, will be teaching pet CPR and first aid this Saturday, May 25, beginning at 10 a.m. at the Boca Grande Fire Department.

McCoy said because Gasparilla Island residents have a little longer to travel in the event of a pet emergency, it is important to know the basics of first aid and CPR.

“We will be going over some things people can do at home, or on their way to the vet,” she said. “Nothing we do, though, takes the place of a veterinarian. We’re just going to be showing people some easy fixes for things at home that you may not need to go to the vet for. We will also cover some things to definitely avoid with your pets.”

Sponsors of the program are Rescue Garage of North Port and the Boca Grande Fire Department.

Reservations are limited, so call 964-2908 to save your seat today.