New leadership, organization for the Boca Grande Preschool

April 24, 2025

By Staff Report

Jeff Swift has been announced as the incoming president of Boca Grande Preschool Inc. This is a new not-for-profit corporation replacing the Diocese of Venice Boca Grande Preschool Program. The Preschool will be officially opening its doors in its new, temporary off island location on Monday, April 28. Jeff succeeds Angela Steffan, who will remain […]