Maronda Homes holds town hall on Harbor Village development

June 19, 2025

By Sheila Evans

Increased flooding danger, loss of environmental habitat and boat safety in the nearby waterways around the proposed Harbor Village development were the main topics of discussion at a citizen meeting Tuesday, June 17. The meeting was put together by Maronda Homes, developer of the Harbor Village project, located at the intersection of 776 and Gasparilla […]