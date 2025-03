Local briefs

February 27, 2025

By Staff Report

Dredge to Palm Island for eroding shoreline Earlier this month, Charlotte County approved an award for a dredge and beach disposal for about 5,000 feet of eroding shoreline at the southern end of Manasota Key and Palm Island. The dredge will use sediment from the navigation channel. The project is bid #25-043, 2024 Erosion Control […]