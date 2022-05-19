LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Come to History Center and find out more about Boca Grande’s ties to World War I and World War II in honor of this Memorial Day

,
May 19, 2022
By Boca Beacon Reader
In order to not forget the many sacrifices of Boca Grande and Florida residents, the History Center has completed a multivolume collection of many articles pertaining to Florida, Boca Grande and World Wars I and II. The History Center has also compiled a list of over 260 names with relevant data on those who served in the military during WWII and had lived at a specific time in Boca Grande.  

Already a website subscriber? Login below.

Become a Website Subscriber    Read E-Edition

© Copyright 2021-2026 Boca Beacon. All Rights Reserved.

Designed by Sandpaper Marketing