LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Come to History Center and find out more about Boca Grande’s ties to World War I and World War II in honor of this Memorial Day

May 19, 2022

By Boca Beacon Reader

In order to not forget the many sacrifices of Boca Grande and Florida residents, the History Center has completed a multivolume collection of many articles pertaining to Florida, Boca Grande and World Wars I and II. The History Center has also compiled a list of over 260 names with relevant data on those who served in the military during WWII and had lived at a specific time in Boca Grande.