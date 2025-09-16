Lee County Commission Meeting on Beach Funding, Boca Grande Parking

September 16, 2025

By Garland Pollard

There are three items relating to Boca Grande, including two items to be pulled for discussion from the consent agenda, at this morning’s Lee Commission meeting. The two items concern the Boca Grande Parking Committee and Beach Funding from FDEP.

Below is the live link. The meeting starts at 9:30. There is also a funding item relating to the repair of the Boca Grande Teacherage and the Dishong Bowen House.