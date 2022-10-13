Lee County building damage assessments, permits and inspection guidelines
October 13, 2022
By Marcy Shortuse
Due to both public and private damage generated by Hurricane Ian, Unincorporated Lee County is temporarily altering routine construction permitting and inspections for rebuilding. Damage assessment: Unincorporated Lee County, following the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) requirements, has the responsibility to determine “substantial damage” and “substantial improvement,” and has implemented the procedures to do so. […]