Lee County adds late items relating to Boca Grande parking

October 5, 2026

By Staff Report

In advance of their Tuesday, Oct. 6 meeting, the Lee County Board of County Commissioners has added two “commissioner” items on the Commissioner’s Agenda. These are separate from the published meeting agenda. The update document was made at today at 4:45 p.m. and appears on the Agenda Recap.

The first item will discuss the Chapter 164 Conflict Resolution Meetings with Charlotte County. The second item will revise sections 28.161 and 28-163 to “allow consistency which are lacking now at the moment.”

The meeting will be streamed here.

Below is the link to the meeting agenda.



