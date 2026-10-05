Lee County adds late items relating to Boca Grande parking
October 5, 2026
By Staff Report
In advance of their Tuesday, Oct. 6 meeting, the Lee County Board of County Commissioners has added two “commissioner” items on the Commissioner’s Agenda. These are separate from the published meeting agenda. The update document was made at today at 4:45 p.m. and appears on the Agenda Recap.
The first item will discuss the Chapter 164 Conflict Resolution Meetings with Charlotte County. The second item will revise sections 28.161 and 28-163 to “allow consistency which are lacking now at the moment.”
The meeting will be streamed here.
Below is the link to the meeting agenda.
- Lee Plan updates are detailed in summary documents
- Plans proceed for Placida Fishing Pier in state DEP filings
- Lee County works to revise Gilchrist parking ordinance before parking meeting; Charlotte asks for delay in conflict
- Lee County adds late items relating to Boca Grande parking
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