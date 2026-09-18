Lee Commissioners renew flood and storm monitoring
September 18, 2026
By Staff Report
The Lee Board of County Commissioners voted Tuesday, Sept. 15 to continue an agreement that allows the collection of critical data for water resources modeling and assessment of flood conditions. Commissioners approved an annual joint-funding agreement to continue cooperative work with the U.S. Geological Survey. The agreement includes water resources data collection at 12 sites […]
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