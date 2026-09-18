Charlotte County government meetings ahead
September 18, 2026
By Staff Report
Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, 9 a.m. – County Commission Pre-Agenda, Charlotte County Administration Center, 18500 Murdock Circle, Room B106, Port Charlotte, FL 33948. Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, 3 p.m. – Environment ally Sensitive Lands Oversight Committee, Centennial Park Recreation Center, 1120 Centennial Blvd., Large Conference Room, Port Charlotte, FL 33953 Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026, 9 […]
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