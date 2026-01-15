Lee Commission
January 15, 2026
By Staff Report
The Lee County Board of County Commissioners will hold a meeting on Tuesday, January 20, 2026 at 9:30 a.m. The agenda includes an official swearing in for Commissioner Trish Petrosky of District 5. The administrative agenda includes items including Hurricane Ian CDBG grants and budget carryovers.
Already a website subscriber? Login below.
- New Farlow’s restaurant Chophouse285 anchors Englewood’s Dearborn Street
- Schmaltz & Pepper for All That Jazz
- Charlotte meets on beach access; Placida park project moves forward
- World of mangroves the subject of conservation lecture series talk at Englewood Chamber of Commerce
- Magano at Camera Club talks on light-painting and photography