Lee Commission

,
January 15, 2026
By Staff Report
The Lee County Board of County Commissioners will hold a meeting on Tuesday, January 20, 2026 at 9:30 a.m. The agenda includes an official swearing in for Commissioner Trish Petrosky of District 5. The administrative agenda includes items including Hurricane Ian CDBG grants and budget carryovers.

