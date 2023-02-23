JF Library Foundation presents Layng Martine Jr.

February 23, 2023

By Staff Report

The Johann Fust Library Foundation is excited to present accomplished songwriter and author Layng Martine, Jr., who will speak in the library loggia on Friday, March 10, 2023, at 4 p.m. Layng’s story is an inspiring one. His book, “Permission to Fly,” is a captivating blend of humor, love, and humanity. In 2007, he wrote an essay for the New York Times’ “Modern Love” column titled “In a Charmed Life, a Road Less Traveled.” It was the most shared piece in the column’s history. Layng wrote about his and his wife Linda’s life since she was paralyzed in a car accident. The enormous response to that essay inspired him to write his memoir.