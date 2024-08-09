Ivy’s On Dearborn 15th anniversary ribbon cutting
August 9, 2024
By Staff Report
The Englewood Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting last Thursday in honor of the 15th Anniversary of Ivy’s On Dearborn. Owner, Karen Tyree and her associates along with Chamber members and customers cut the ribbon and the celebration started. Entertainment, food, drinks, and of course her fabulous line of women’s clothes and accessories which […]
