It took a lot of talking, but Boca Grande North is getting cleaned up

January 13, 2023

By Marcy Shortuse

This week trucks contracted by the state of Florida came to start taking away the large pile of construction, demolition and household debris at the north end of the island. With the announcement of the trucks’ arrival, it was also determined that the property, long thought to be owned by the Gasparilla Island Bridge Authority, is actually owned by Boca Grande North.