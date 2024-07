IN THE SPOTLIGHT: Love for island, calling at the Health Clinic, Angela Begley

July 26, 2024

By Sheila Evans

Working in the healthcare field can be one of the most rewarding careers going. That is something Angela Begley has discovered, and it gets even better when you can do it at the Boca Grande Health Clinic. Angela, or Angie, as most people know her, is a registered medical assistant at the clinic. She began […]