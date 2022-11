IN THE SPOTLIGHT: Let’s talk about croquet with Hans for a minute …

November 4, 2022

By Sheila Evans

Almost everyone has a memory of playing croquet as a child, probably in their grandmother’s yard. Hans Peterson thinks it is time to make some new memories, this time on the Boca Grande Community Center lawn. “Croquet’s a great game, and everyone can play,” Hans said. And if someone does not know how to play, […]