IN THE SPOTLIGHT: Boca Grande – for many, it’s a way of life, not a location

,
June 10, 2022
By Guest Columnist
When we built a house a few years later, we thought ourselves the luckiest people alive. Oh, to be able to plan a few months each winter in Boca Grande! But even then, smitten as we were with Boca Grande, we had not a clue how it would become so much more than just a winter island respite from the snow-slushy north. Boca Grande began for us as a winter escape, not a “destination.” Then it absorbed us. Over the past 20+ years, we were submersed into a community of wonderfully involved, interesting and interested people, fabulously close friends. Unlike other of Florida seashore locales, Boca Grande was not a beach, a resort. It was a life.

Already a website subscriber? Login below.

Become a Website Subscriber    Read E-Edition

© Copyright 2021-2026 Boca Beacon. All Rights Reserved.

Designed by Sandpaper Marketing