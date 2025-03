February 27, 2025

By Alici Ouellette

The Boca Grande Historic Preservation Board has scheduled a meeting for Wednesday, March 12 at 10 a.m., at the Community Center Auditorium, 131 1st Street W. Five projects are set to be discussed during the meeting, one of which is a renovation proposal at 331 Tarpon Ave. to elevate the house, adding gabled portion on […]