Howl at the Moon this Saturday

May 29, 2025

By Staff Report

The Gasparilla Island Maritime Museum will hold the Howl at the Moon tarpon fishing tournament from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, May 31. The live-bait event has an $800 entry fee. A non-refundable $100 will be donated to the museum, and 25 percent of proceeds will benefit the museum. Rules, and shirts, will […]