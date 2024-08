Historic Preservation Board reviews solar panels

August 29, 2024

By Staff Report

The Boca Grande Historic Preservation Board will meet at 10 a.m. on September 11, 2024, to consider four items, including solar panels in the historic district. Cases include SCA2024-00005, a fence at 1771 17th Street East. This would approve an existing black 48” tall chain-link fence on the north and partial west property lines, and […]