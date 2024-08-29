Boca Bay hosts Fire Department, Fish & Wildlife for water safety training this week

August 29, 2024

By Anna Ridilla

Labor Day weekend is upon us, and the Boca Grande Fire Department is preparing for any water-related emergencies that may accompany the festivities. Monday, Aug. 26 through Wednesday Aug. 28, members of the fire department used the Boca Bay Beach House pool to practice water rescues in shifts, instructed by the Florida Fish and Wildlife […]