December 24, 2021

By Staff Report

At approximately 7 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 24 the Boca Grande Fire Department, Lee County EMS and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office were called to Gasparilla Road between 25th and 27th Street for a heavily-damaged golf cart with no one around. It appeared the cart had struck a tree, then flipped.

According to authorities they were able to track down the people who had been in the cart at the time of the wreck. They had minor injuries.

Photo provided by Steve Caringello