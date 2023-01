GME owner files Chapter 11 two days after lawsuit filed

December 30, 2022

By Marcy Shortuse

The ongoing issue at Gasparilla Mobile Estates took a sharp turn last week, as the Homeowner’s Association filed suit against the property owner for unlawful closure, and two days later property owner Carol Kropp filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy on the park. The bankruptcy document, filed on December 22 in the United States Bankruptcy Court Middle […]