GICIA and Island School kids highlight bike path safety week

March 3, 2023

By Guest Columnist

Submitted by the Gasparilla Island Conservation and Improvement Association

March brings gorgeous weather and increased numbers of users on the GICIA Bike Path. Working to provide a safe and fun experience for all users, the GICIA has once again partnered with The Island School’s Fifth Graders in a project planned to heighten safety awareness in a fun and creative way.

As family, friends and visitors gather in Boca Grande to enjoy the start of spring, activity on the GICIA Bike Path increases dramatically. With the increase in users, the GICIA decided to call on the Island School’s fifth graders to create a vibrant, fun, sign campaign to emphasize and encourage bike path safety.

Over the last month, the entire fifth grade class has worked to create individual, multicolored, hand-drawn signs to remind path users to be kind, safe, slow down, respect nature and share the path.

The 11 talented artists are Penelope Barger, Ryder Brown, Tucker Cera, Hudson Coleman, Xyonna Daniels, William Hahn, Kaleb Halunen, Jaden Orozimbo, Austin Parsons, Piper Shortuse and Wesley Syreniti.

“The GICIA is so grateful for the Island School students helping us to promote safety on the path,” said Rick Ganong, GICIA Bike Path Chairman. “This is the second year the kids have participated, and the artwork is quite good. I’m sure everyone will enjoy seeing the colorful art along the path and the signs will also be a good reminder for users to be aware, be courteous, be kind and slow down when using the GICIA Bike Path,” said, Ganong.

The GICIA is happy to work with the Island School’s 5th Graders on the Bike Path Safety campaign.

Enjoy their artwork as you use the path through Easter and please remember to remain alert and watchful of all path users, and always be kind and courteous.