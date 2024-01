Gardening and literary instructor Marta McDowell visits Garden Club

January 18, 2024

By Staff Report

On January 10, the members of the Boca Grande Garden Club welcomed Marta McDowell (Chatham, NJ), noted gardener, lecturer, historian and author of several books that combine the literary with the horticultural, or, as she would say, “the pen and the trowel,” including Emily Dickinson’s Gardening Life, The World of Laura Ingalls Wilder and Beatrix […]