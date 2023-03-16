Fun, games and superheroes at the Boca Grande Woman’s Club Spring Fair

March 16, 2023

By Guest Columnist

Submitted by the Boca Grande Woman’s Club

Get ready for the annual Spring Fair sponsored by the Boca Grande Woman’s Club on Saturday, March 25. It will be a day filled with superheroes from across the galaxy … or maybe just from your own neighborhood!

It all starts with the Bike Path Parade. You can find a registration form online (http://bgwc.org/parade) or fill out a form at the Parks and Recreation Office (Room 9) at the Community Center, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Be sure to register by March 22.

The Parade will start promptly at 10:30 a.m. near the traffic cones on the Bike Path, at 7th Street. Join in the fun! Decorate your bike, scooter or golf cart with your vision of your favorite Superhero; there will be special prizes in multiple categories.

The Spring Fair will follow the parade at 11 a.m. and will take place at the Community Center. There will be amusements for kids of every age. For starters, there will be bounce houses and other inflatable games, including Skee Ball and Axe throwing (definitely the inflatable kind)! In addition, you will find Corn Hole games and the Joey Jump, where kids place a beanbag at one end of the board and stomp on the other to launch a bean bag. Kids then try to catch it as it sails through the air!

Then there’s the inflatable Rock ‘n’ Roll Joust which turns amateur jousters into rock stars! Players need to both “rock” AND “roll” in order to maintain their balance and defeat their opponents. Let’s not forget the return of the always popular Dunk Tank!

Even more SPECIAL, though – and NEW THIS YEAR – will be the “Read Aloud 15” tent. This is a national program focused on reading aloud to children every day, from a very young age, to encourage a head start in language and literacy skills. The organization was founded by BGWC member Candace Kendle. The Island School and the Boca Grande Preschool both participate in the annual national reading challenge organized by Read Aloud 15. A local celebrity or two will read aloud from a favorite book to the assembled kids, each of whom will leave with one or two special books!!

Of course, the old favorites will be there, too! Visit the Bake Sale in the Crowninshield House, where there will be tables filled with delectable cakes, cookies, quiches, brownies, soups, casseroles and more. Stop by early because these delicious offerings don’t last long. The Cake Walk will offer a wonderful selection of cakes for its winners. And we can’t forget to mention the concession stand, offering soft drinks, hamburgers and hot dogs. There is something for everyone to enjoy!

So, put March 25 on your calendar, and we’ll see you at the Spring Fair!