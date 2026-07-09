Food: Gasparilla Magazine goes upside down at Cape Haze Convenience

July 9, 2026

By Staff Report

Each issue has recipes from local eateries The new Gasparilla Island Magazine is out. One of the highlights of the July/August Gasparilla magazine is a delectably patriotic blueberry-pineapple upside down cake, courtesy of Chef Theresa Falcone and Cape Haze Convenience Store. Pops of color created by the fresh blueberries and ruby maraschino cherries along with […]