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Food: Gasparilla Magazine goes upside down at Cape Haze Convenience

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July 9, 2026
By Staff Report

Each issue has recipes from local eateries The new Gasparilla Island Magazine is out. One of the highlights of the July/August Gasparilla magazine is a delectably patriotic blueberry-pineapple upside down cake, courtesy of Chef Theresa Falcone and Cape Haze Convenience Store.  Pops of color created by the fresh blueberries and ruby maraschino cherries along with […]

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