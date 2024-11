Fish farm in federal waters off of Englewood would be first in Gulf

November 14, 2024

By Garland Pollard

In the midst of worries about red tide and multiple hurricanes, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has reopened public comment on a proposed fish farm in federal waters off the Englewood’s coast in the Gulf of Mexico. “It is a pilot project,” said Glenn Compton of ManaSota88, a local environmental group that has opposed the […]