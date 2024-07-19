Skip to main content

FEMA will maintain flood insurance discount in unincorporated Lee County

,
July 19, 2024
By Staff Report
Lee County was notified Friday, July 19, that FEMA will maintain unincorporated Lee County’s CRS rating of 5 and National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) policyholder discounts at this time.  FEMA determined unincorporated Lee County residents with policies issued under the program will maintain the discount rate of 25% while the county and FEMA continue to […]

Already a website subscriber? Login below.

Become a Website Subscriber    Read E-Edition