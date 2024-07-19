FEMA will maintain flood insurance discount in unincorporated Lee County

July 19, 2024

By Staff Report

Lee County was notified Friday, July 19, that FEMA will maintain unincorporated Lee County’s CRS rating of 5 and National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) policyholder discounts at this time. FEMA determined unincorporated Lee County residents with policies issued under the program will maintain the discount rate of 25% while the county and FEMA continue to […]