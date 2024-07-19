FEMA will maintain flood insurance discount in unincorporated Lee County
July 19, 2024
By Staff Report
Lee County was notified Friday, July 19, that FEMA will maintain unincorporated Lee County’s CRS rating of 5 and National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) policyholder discounts at this time. FEMA determined unincorporated Lee County residents with policies issued under the program will maintain the discount rate of 25% while the county and FEMA continue to […]
Already a website subscriber? Login below.
- FEMA will maintain flood insurance discount in unincorporated Lee County
- Fust Library “Secret Garden” mural completed
- Firm two-hour limit in draft parking docs in Public Records request
- Turtle report: Thought it was false crawl, turned out to be bona fide!
- Analysis: Marine heritage, Little Gasparilla access important for Eldred’s