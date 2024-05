False mayday on sea triggers Coast Guard

May 9, 2024

By Staff Report

Multiple local marine units, including the U.S. Coast Guard, responded to a false mayday call last Saturday, May 4 at 5 p.m. The call was reported from five miles west of Gasparilla Island, described as a “verbal mayday call w/o response.” A male voice called for help, and it was reported as a watercraft in […]