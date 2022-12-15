Events far and wide this Christmastide!

December 15, 2022

By Staff Report

St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church will hold a Christmas celebration beginning Christmas Eve at 4 p.m. with a special family service. At 7:30 p.m. a musical prelude will be featured, with stringed instruments and guest vocalists. At 8 p.m. the candlelight service will be held. On Christmas Day a Holy Eucharist ceremony will be held at 9:30 a.m.

At the Lighthouse United Methodist Church of Boca Grande they will be having two services for Christmas Eve. The Family Service will be held at 5 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall. It will be patterned after a British Christingle service with scriptures, carols and the stories and creation of individual Christingles. The Traditional Communion and Candlelight Service will be at 9 p.m. in the sanctuary with their annual favorites of carols and scriptures. They will celebrate on Christmas Day with a brief “Happy Birthday, Jesus” service at 10 a.m. The public is invited and welcomed at all services.

Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church will hold their 5 p.m. Vigil Mass in tandem with their much-loved Children’s Christmas Pageant. They will also have a 10 p.m. Mass on Christmas Eve. On Christmas Day Mass will be held at 9 and 10:30 a.m.

The First Baptist Church of Boca Grande is still holding their services at St. Andrew’s because of storm damage. They will have a candlelight service at 5:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve and an 11 a.m. family service on Christmas Day.

Santa will be coming to the Crowninshield this year on Christmas Eve, too. Call his elves at Whidden’s Marina for more information. (941) 964-2878.

If you’re ready to party on New Year’s Eve, head to Miller’s Dockside for a live DJ experience from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. Call them at (941) 964-8000 for more information.