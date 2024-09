EcoWatch: News reports ignore perinatal manatee deaths

September 19, 2024

By Delores Savas

“Consider the number of manatee deaths so far this year. Redesignating the manatee as endangered, which provides for the highest levels of federal protection and conservation efforts, is critical.” Rep. Vern Buchanan (R-Fla.) In 2021, Congressman Buchanan wrote the above quote when 1,101 manatees died, and now as of 2024, the manatee still has not […]